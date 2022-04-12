Wis. Justices Told Biz Insured For 'Short-Term' Virus Closures

By Shawn Rice (April 12, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin's high court justices pushed a group of restaurants and taverns to explain in a hearing Tuesday how long it took them to recover from COVID-19 closures, with the businesses arguing their insurance policies were "meant to bridge the short-term situation" like short-term disability coverage. An attorney for the Tavern League of Wisconsin pointed out that when businesses such as this Milwaukee bar closed down in 2020, it was a much different environment. "Now you can have a mask mandate and go to a movie theater or restaurant. In March 2020, people didn't do that,'' he said. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)...

