SC Justices Focus On Biz's Communicable Disease Coverage

By Shawn Rice (June 8, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- South Carolina's top court pressed a sports bar and its insurers Wednesday on what would trigger communicable disease coverage in a dispute that two of the justices hinted may be too policy-specific for the court to consider broadly. During oral arguments, the South Carolina Supreme Court justices zeroed in on one particular aspect of the insurance policy, a communicable disease provision, which has largely been touted by policyholder attorneys as the "Cadillac" policy addition that could net a business coverage for its pandemic-related losses. Many businesses in similar litigation didn't have this type of coverage and lost their suits because they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS