Policyholder Hopes Tested In Virus Case At Wash. High Court

By Shawn Rice (June 28, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Washington's top court seemed skeptical Tuesday that a pediatric dental practice's slowdown of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic is tantamount to a loss caused by fire or rain requiring closure for repairs, in the court's first in-person oral arguments held in over two years since the pandemic's start. Justice Barbara A. Madsen, appearing by video, said that employees could enter Playhouse Dental's two offices in Oak Harbor and Anacortes to perform emergency procedures. She asked if the insurer would recognize coverage if Hill and Stout PLLC, the owner of Playhouse, had to close down like restaurants. Businesses are holding out hope...

