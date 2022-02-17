7th Circ. Asked To Revive FCA Suit Over Cook County Grants

By Celeste Bott (February 17, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Thursday pressed a former Cook County public health supervisor to identify the precise false claims and statements made by the county that would warrant the revival of her suit alleging it defrauded the U.S. of millions in federal grant funds. Noreen Lanahan, who worked as a director of financial control for the county's Department of Public Health — where she says she supervised Cook County's grant fund accounting — claims in her False Claims Act lawsuit that the county retained millions of dollars in reimbursements from the federal government for personnel costs that it didn't incur...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS