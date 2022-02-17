USTR Flags WeChat, AliExpress For Counterfeiting

By Max Jaeger (February 17, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- Online marketplace AliExpress and messaging app WeChat are "substantial" contributors to worldwide counterfeiting that cost the U.S. tens of billions of dollars annually, the U.S. trade representative said Thursday as the Chinese companies landed for the first time on the government's annual "Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy" report. AliExpress and WeChat joined 40 other online markets and 35 physical markets identified in the report, including perennial picks such as torrent website ThePirateBay, French file-hosting service 1Fichier, and online Chinese marketplace Taobao, which is owned by AliExpress parent Alibaba Group. The report, formulated off dozens of nominations from U.S. rights holder...

