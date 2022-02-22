Dovel & Luner Launches International Arbitration Practice

By James Mills (February 22, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- Dovel & Luner LLP, the Santa Monica, California-based business litigation boutique firm, has opened an international arbitration practice and brought in a Proskauer Rose LLP attorney to lead it. Steven J. Stein, who has over 40 years of international arbitration experience, joins Dovel & Luner as an of counsel and will head up the new practice, the firm announced on Feb. 17. Stein handles many types of cases, intellectual property cases in particular, and helped co-found the American Arbitration Association's International Center for Dispute Resolution. He has also chaired various arbitration groups and committees including the American Bar Association's International Arbitration...

