Southwest Flight Attendant Seeks Early Win In Retaliation Suit

By Donald Morrison (February 17, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant asked a Texas federal judge for an early win in her suit against the airline and its workers union, saying the Railway Labor Act protects her from being fired for protesting the use of union funds to attend the 2017 Women's March, which she categorized as an affront to her religious beliefs. Ex-attendant Charlene Carter asked U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr for a partial summary judgment on all claims Thursday in her suit, which accuses Southwest of improperly firing her and the union of breaching its duty of fair representation after union President Audrey Stone...

