Fla. Atty Suspended For Using Altered Police Photo Lineups

By Carolina Bolado (February 17, 2022, 3:36 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a criminal defense attorney for three years for using altered police photo lineups in a deposition, ruling that his previous ethical slip-ups warranted more than the recommended 90-day suspension. The state's high court granted the Florida Bar's request to suspend Miami defense attorney Jonathan Stephen Schwartz for three years for introducing the altered police photo lineups because of a pattern of misconduct and deceit in prior proceedings. "This cumulative misconduct by Schwartz, of the most egregious type (dishonesty) and where he has previously received the longest nonrehabilitative suspension permissible under the rules, … surely...

