Texas Legal Recruiter Secures Growth Financing

By Jessica Corso (February 17, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Houston-based legal recruiter Johnson Downie LLC announced Thursday that it has secured a minority investment from Main Street Capital Corp. to expand its business outside Texas. Johnson Downie didn't say how much money Main Street had put up but did say the firm had secured a direct minority equity investment in its business. Johnson Downie is a legal recruiter with offices in Houston, Dallas and Austin that says it counts 18 Am Law 100 firms among its clients and that it has placed 700 partners in law firms over the last decade. The company said it plans to use the investment...

