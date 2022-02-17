Feds Open New Tesla Autopilot Probe For 'Phantom Braking'

By Dave Simpson (February 17, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the U.S. auto safety regulator, has opened its second formal investigation into Tesla Inc.'s advanced driver-assistance system Autopilot in six months, announcing Wednesday that it would be looking into a phenomenon characterized as "phantom braking." NHTSA said that over the past nine months its Office of Defects Investigation has received 354 reports of the phenomenon occurring in 2021-2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which are equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS — a feature Tesla calls Autopilot. The probe could include up to 416,000 vehicles. "The complaints allege that while utilizing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS