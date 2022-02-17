NJ Diocese Defeats Bid To Value Clergy Sex Abuse Claims

By Bill Wichert (February 17, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge has rejected a creditor committee's bid to put a dollar figure on the combined value of hundreds of clergy sex abuse claims against a Catholic diocese, finding that such an effort would cause rather than avoid "undue delay" in the administration of the organization's Chapter 11 case. In an oral decision placed on the docket Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr. denied a motion from the official committee of tort claimants seeking an estimation of more than 300 claims ahead of the Diocese of Camden's Chapter 11 plan confirmation process. The proposed plan includes...

