Senate Staves Off Gov't Shutdown With 3-Week Funding Bill

By Dave Simpson (February 17, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday that will keep the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies open through March 11, giving lawmakers an extension on their deadline to reach an agreement over spending for the fiscal year. The Senate voted 65-27 to pass the Further Additional Extending Government Funding Act, or H.R. 6617, just as government funding was set to expire on Friday. The bill, which passed the House by a 272-162 vote, is a continuing resolution intended to give House and Senate negotiators time to complete work on an omnibus...

