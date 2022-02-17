9th Circ. Refuses To Rethink Reviving Navajo Water Suit

By Morgan Conley (February 17, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday stood by its decision reviving the Navajo Nation's suit over how much Colorado River water certain states can receive, rejecting requests for it to reconsider resuscitating the suit lodged by the federal government, Arizona and various water districts. The circuit court denied two petitions for rehearing en banc, which sought to convince the Ninth Circuit to take another look at its April ruling finding an Arizona federal judge was wrong to have rejected the tribe's bid to amend its complaint for the third time. The panel found in April that the tribe deserves to redo its...

