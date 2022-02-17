Trial Over Questionable Trump Inaugural Spending Set For Fall

By Khorri Atkinson (February 17, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- A D.C. Superior Court judge on Thursday said trial would begin in September in Washington Attorney General Karl Racine's lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee of illegally funneling $1.1 million of nonprofit funds to Trump companies, including the Trump International Hotel. The district's attorney general's office sued the committee in January 2020 for racking up a bill of more than $1 million in charitable funds and paying Trump's D.C. hotel "grossly" high rates to rent inauguration event spaces that weren't needed or were used to host private events for the former president's children. It also accused the tax-exempt organization...

