FCC Finds 2 Providers Slow In Implementing Robocall Regs

By Nadia Dreid (February 17, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is done cutting slack for two voice service providers that aren't falling in line with the agency's new standards for call authentication, which are aimed at preventing robocallers from faking the phone number they're calling from. Bandwidth and Vonage Holding Corp. didn't meet the FCC's deadline for fully implementing the so-called STIR/SHAKEN framework even though the agency granted it — and several other big name phone and voice service providers — partial exemptions, so the pair of companies are losing those exemptions now, the agency said Thursday. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency would "not turn...

