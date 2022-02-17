Ex-Fort Bragg Worker Pleads Guilty To Taking Vendors' Bribes

By Grace Dixon (February 17, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- A former procurement agent at a North Carolina military base has pled guilty to one count of bribery, amid the federal government's allegations that he received more than $1 million in illegal bribes from vendors looking to win contracts at Fort Bragg. The plea follows Calvin A. Jordan's indictment on 11 counts connected to the federal government's allegations that he raked in bribes from contractors at about $200 apiece between 2011 and 2019 while overseeing the distribution of minor repair contracts. Michael Easley, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, decried the "pay-to-play" culture encouraged by employees at Fort...

