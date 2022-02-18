Geico Unit Axed From NM Insurance Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim (February 18, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- A New Mexico federal judge dismissed Thursday a Geico unit from a consumer's proposed class action alleging that Geico wrongfully denied consumers coverage under their underinsured motorist policies, finding that she lacks the jurisdictional authority to preside over claims against the out-of-state unit, but that the consumer can amend his allegations. U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs found that the Texas-based Geico County Mutual Insurance Co. lacked sufficient ties to New Mexico to warrant a New Mexico federal court's oversight of claims against the entity. "Plaintiff does not allege facts to establish that defendant Geico County has the requisite minimum contacts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS