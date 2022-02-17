Comerica Says It Is Facing CFPB Investigation

By Jon Hill (February 17, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is investigating Comerica Inc. over certain of its business practices, the Texas-based financial services company told investors on Wednesday. The company, which is the parent of Comerica Bank, disclosed the CFPB's investigation in a regulatory filing, saying that it "has responded and continues to respond" to the agency. Comerica did not elaborate on what specific business practices are at issue or when the inquiry began. "We are unable to predict the outcome of these discussions at this time," Comerica said in its filing, adding that it could face fines or other sanctions. Spokespeople for Comerica and...

