Attys From Four Firms Named To Co-Lead Philips CPAP MDL

By Matthew Santoni (February 17, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- Four attorneys from Levin Sedran & Berman, Seeger Weiss, Lynch Carpenter, and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith will lead the multidistrict litigation in Pittsburgh's federal court over allegedly defective foam inside Philips sleep-apnea machines and respirators, the judge overseeing the case announced.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti appointed Sandra Duggan of Levin Sedran, Christopher A. Seeger of Seeger Weiss, Kelly K. Iverson of Lynch Carpenter and Steven A. Schwartz of Chimicles Schwartz to be co-lead counsel, marshaling dozens of attorneys for cases accusing Koninklijke Philips NV of using defective noise-reducing foam in its devices.

"This court was informed by many...

