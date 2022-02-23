What To Know About The Growing PFAS Litigation

By Emily Field (February 23, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- Litigation over so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, found in water, packaging and even landfills is poised for a "new wave" as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to issue more regulations following new research on how the substances affect human health. Used for their flame-retardant and water-resistant properties, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been the target of lawsuits brought against manufacturers such as 3M and DuPont in recent years. Generally, the suits have been filed by water districts and localities over groundwater contamination and for exposure to PFAS in firefighting foam. But legal experts say they expect to see such...

