CBD Co. Mostly Escapes Claims By Ex-Stratton Oakmont Rep

By Katryna Perera (February 17, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a majority of the counterclaims asserted by a former trader at the notorious Stratton Oakmont brokerage firm against two of his former pals over soured consulting deals related to the CBD company Jupiter Wellness. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman issued his opinion on Monday granting the plaintiffs' motion to dismiss with prejudice regarding defendant Robert Koch's breach-of-contract and unjust enrichment claims for alleged verbal consulting contracts. But the judge denied the dismissal motion on Koch's unjust enrichment claim related explicitly to work Koch says he did to help build and grow Jupiter....

