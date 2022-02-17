FCC Approves Intelsat's Plan To Emerge From Bankruptcy

By Hailey Konnath (February 17, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday gave its blessing to Intelsat SA's plan to emerge from Chapter 11, finding that a transfer of control from the bankrupt commercial satellite operator to a planned new parent company is in the public interest. FCC International Bureau chief Thomas P. Sullivan, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau acting chief Joel D. Taubenblatt and Office of Engineering and Technology acting chief Ronald T. Repasi signed off on an order granting Intelsat's applications for consent to the assignment and transfer of control of authorizations from the old company to the new parent. According to the order, the FCC has...

