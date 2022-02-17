Ex-ComEd CEO, Lobbyists Must Face Corruption Charges

By Celeste Bott (February 17, 2022, 9:38 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to dismiss public corruption charges against Commonwealth Edison Co.'s former CEO and other ex-lobbyists and executives on Thursday, saying prosecutors didn't need to allege a quid pro quo to bring charges that the former employees conspired to bribe public officials in a push for favorable energy regulation. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber, citing "common sense," said in a 25-page opinion that former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyists Michael McClain and John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty are accused of offering "financial incentives" to influence state laws and can't dodge those charges because...

