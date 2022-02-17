Chancery Declines To Summarily Toss Straight Path Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 17, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday refused to summarily dismiss a proposed stockholder class suit accusing Straight Path Communications Inc.'s controlling shareholders of selling off a $1.2 billion claim against its former parent in a low-ball, conflicted deal. In a 46-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III cited ambiguous facts and poor editing of the contract's text — including an open parenthesis blunder — as reasons for the case to move forward. "Because, based on the record as it now exists, I cannot find as a matter of law that judgment for the defendants must be entered, those motions are denied," he...

