Disney Urges 9th Circ. To Nix Evel Knievel Trademark Suit

By Britain Eakin (February 18, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- Disney and Pixar urged the Ninth Circuit to reject a bid from a company that owns the intellectual property rights to famous American stuntman Evel Knievel to revive its trademark lawsuit alleging that a "Toy Story 4" character was a knockoff of the daredevil's persona. In a brief filed Thursday, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Pixar told the appeals court that a Nevada federal judge did not err — as K and K Promotions Inc. claims — by dismissing the suit over its motorcycle stuntman character Duke Caboom. Although Disney acknowledged it drew inspiration from Knievel, it said the district...

