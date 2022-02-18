1st Circ. Keeps Blockchain Co. Foundation Out Of SEC Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 18, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has affirmed, in a published opinion, a lower court's decision to block an affiliate of blockchain company LBRY Inc. from intervening in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit against the company, which the agency accused of selling unregistered securities. LBRY Foundation Inc., a nonprofit corporation created by LBRY in 2019, had sought to intervene in the case, arguing that it planned to contest the SEC's enforcement action on different grounds than LBRY and that LBRY would not adequately represent its position. But the First Circuit on Thursday disagreed with the foundation, saying that a desire to present an...

