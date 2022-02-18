Union Sues Die Cast Manufacturer Over Absent Health Plans

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 18, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Laborers' International Union of North America local has sued a die cast manufacturer in Pennsylvania federal court saying it has breached the parties' collective bargaining agreement by failing to have a plan detailing health insurance coverage on a plant's premises, resulting in workers being denied health care coverage. In a complaint filed in the Western District of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Local 1357 said that despite reaching a settlement agreement in December under which manufacturer Pace Industries agreed to have a plan on the premises of its Loyalhanna, Pennsylvania, plant within 30 days, the plan is still absent, causing union members...

