Barnes & Thornburg Adds Reed Smith Insurance Pro In LA

By James Mills (February 23, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has snatched a Reed Smith LLP insurance expert as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Lilit Asadourian, who spent almost 13 years at Reed Smith, joins the litigation department and will work in the insurance recovery and counseling group, the firm announced Feb. 17. Her insurance recovery practice involves claims that emerge under commercial general liability, fiduciary, property, errors and omissions, directors and officers, and employer liability policies. She also represents corporate policyholders in breach of contract and bad faith disputes. "I have a relationship with other partners within Barnes & Thornburg, and it just seemed...

