Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices To Weigh OT For Highly Paid Rig Worker

By Daniela Porat (May 2, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will weigh in on whether an oil rig worker earning six figures is entitled to overtime pay because he was not paid a true salary under the Fair Labor Standards Act, teeing up a fight on a foundational principle of wage and hour law.

The justices granted a petition by Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. to review a September Fifth Circuit decision finding that an oil rig worker making over $200,000 was entitled to overtime because he was paid a day rate instead of on a salary basis. Notably, the case did not hinge on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!