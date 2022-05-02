Justices To Weigh OT For Highly Paid Rig Worker

By Daniela Porat (May 2, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will weigh in on whether an oil rig worker earning six figures is entitled to overtime pay because he was not paid a true salary under the Fair Labor Standards Act, teeing up a fight on a foundational principle of wage and hour law. The justices granted a petition by Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. to review a September Fifth Circuit decision finding that an oil rig worker making over $200,000 was entitled to overtime because he was paid a day rate instead of on a salary basis. Notably, the case did not hinge on...

