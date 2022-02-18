Insurer Tells 9th Circ. To Nix Wash. Restaurants' Virus Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 18, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. told the Ninth Circuit not to revive a pandemic coverage suit brought by two Washington restaurants, saying a district court got it right when it determined the eateries didn't suffer a covered physical loss. Kokopelli Grill and Coyote BBQ Pub's policy didn't cover losses associated with government shutdown orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. said. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) The insurance company on Thursday said the commercial property policy issued to Kokopelli Grill and Coyote BBQ Pub didn't cover losses associated with government shutdown orders meant to curb the spread of...

