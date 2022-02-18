CDOs Say US Bank 'Obstruction' Stymied RMBS Claims

By Jon Hill (February 18, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- A group of collateralized debt obligations that have been frequent plaintiffs in residential mortgage-backed securities cases are pursuing a more than $100 million lawsuit in New York federal court that accuses their CDO trustee U.S. Bank of undermining their litigation efforts. In a complaint docketed Thursday, three Triaxx-named CDOs and their collateral manager, Triaxx Asset Management LLC, allege "irreconcilable" conflicts of interest on the part of U.S. Bank NA that have led it to hold up their claims for RMBS servicing failures and mismanagement. These conflicts stem from U.S. Bank's dual service as a trustee, according to the suit. Not only is...

