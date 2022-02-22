How Calif. May React To High Court's Looming PAGA Ruling

By Gordon Renneisen (February 22, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- California may soon need to decide how best to preserve private attorney general suits as a mechanism for enforcing the state's labor laws. In enacting the Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act, California's Legislature authorized individual employees to bring representative actions on behalf of the state — suing their employers to recover civil penalties for violations of the Labor Code.[1] Employers have sought to evade PAGA suits by incorporating into employment agreements arbitration provisions that bar employees from bringing representative suits, including private attorney general actions. To date, this tactic has not been successful. In Iskanian v. CLS Transportation Los Angeles...

