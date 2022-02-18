Navy Engineer's Wife Pleads Guilty Over Nuke Secret Sale Plot

By Daniel Wilson (February 18, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer pled guilty Friday in West Virginia federal court to a conspiracy charge over the couple's attempt to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign country, leaving her facing up to three years in prison. Diana Toebbe pled guilty at a change of plea hearing to a charge of conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships after reaching a plea deal with the government, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and the court docket in her case. Her husband Jonathan had pled guilty earlier this week. A representative for the...

