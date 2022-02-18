Brad Says Angelina Sold Her Winery Share Behind His Back

By Lauren Berg (February 18, 2022, 11:17 PM EST) -- Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie went behind his back to sell her interest in the winery they owned together in the south of France to a Russian oligarch, saying in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles that his ex-wife knew the sale would jeopardize his control of the business. In the midst of their divorce proceedings, Pitt accused Jolie of reneging on their agreement to never sell without the other's consent their respective interests in Château Miraval, the French vineyard where the couple was married and made a home with their children, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles...

