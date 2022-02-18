5 Commercial Real Estate Trends Worth Watching

By Grace Winters and Laura D’Iorio (February 18, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- After a rebound year for the economy, the commercial real estate sector faces record demand for housing and historic inflation levels, all against the backdrop of impending interest rate hikes. With these factors at play, what 2021 characteristics will endure, and how will commercial real estate fare in 2022? Here are five trends we're keeping an eye on for the coming year. 1. Multifamily and residential demand and activity will remain high, fueled by the hybrid work revolution. Plagued by short supply and construction and labor shortages, the demand for housing is poised to remain at elevated levels throughout 2022. Hybrid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS