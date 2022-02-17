Korean Telecom Giant Inks $6.3M Deal Ending FCPA Charges

By Hailey Konnath (February 17, 2022, 10:35 PM EST) -- South Korean telecommunications behemoth KT Corp. has agreed to pay $6.3 million to put to rest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the company violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by making improper payments to benefit government officials abroad, the SEC announced Thursday. The SEC had claimed that KT Corp. lacked sufficient internal accounting controls over charitable donations, third-party payments, executive bonuses and gift card purchases, according to the agency's statement. That meant that KT Corp. employees, including high-level executives, were able to create slush funds that were used for gifts and illicit political contributions to government officials in South...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS