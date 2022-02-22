Jury Clears Lacerta Of Infringement, Finds Rival IP Invalid

By Adam Lidgett (February 22, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal jury has found that plastic packaging company Lacerta Group didn't rip off a series of plastic container patents, while also finding numerous claims in the patents were not valid to begin with. The jury's Friday verdict cleared Lacerta of allegations that it infringed five patents owned by Inline Plastics Corp., which claimed it invented one of the first "one-piece, reclosable tamper-resistant" plastic containers. On top of that, the jury also found numerous claims in those patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 7,118,003; 7,073,680; 8,795,580; 9,527,640; and 9,630,756 — were not valid, according to the verdict form. "We're grateful that, particularly under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS