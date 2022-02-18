Judge Lets Biden Keep Fighting Texas Migrant Transit Order

By Alyssa Aquino (February 18, 2022, 2:09 PM EST) -- A federal judge refused to end the Biden administration's challenge to a Texas order for law enforcement to pull over cars suspected of carrying certain migrants, saying the federal government had sufficiently alleged the directive hampers their immigration enforcement efforts. In a motion to dismiss, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had argued that the order didn't preempt the federal government's immigration authority, as it was concerned with public health, which states generally have control over. But U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone allowed the suit to proceed on Thursday, saying that the directive – known as GA-37 – authorizes state officials to determine...

