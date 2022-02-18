Blood Plasma Cos. Can't Revive Visa Suit, D.C. Circuit Told

By Hannah Albarazi (February 18, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection urged the D.C. Circuit on Thursday not to revive a lawsuit by blood plasma collection companies challenging the agency's guidance barring Mexican nationals from using non-immigrant business or tourism visas to enter the U.S. to sell their blood plasma. The government said in a brief filed Thursday that the district court correctly ruled that the plasma collection companies — fighting CBP's June 2021 guidance clarifying that foreign nationals may not enter the U.S. on B-1 or B-2 visas to sell their blood plasma — lacked standing to sue. CBP said that the interests of patients who depend on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS