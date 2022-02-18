Homeowner Asks 11th Circ. For Redo On Hurricane Ruling

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 18, 2022, 1:22 PM EST) -- A Georgia homeowner urged the Eleventh Circuit to rehear her case against Travelers Casualty & Surety Co., arguing that a lower court shouldn't have excluded evidence that would have shown the insurer acted in bad faith after she filed a claim over extensive damage to her home in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017. In a petition for a rehearing filed Thursday, Cassandra Passmore argued the appellate court erred in affirming a Georgia federal court's ruling to exclude evidence from settlement negotiations which would have allowed for Passmore to demonstrate Travelers acted in bad faith, a claim the lower court...

