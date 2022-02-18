Insured Asks 11th Circ. For Rehearing On Hurricane Ruling

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 18, 2022, 1:22 PM EST) -- An insurance policyholder urged the Eleventh Circuit to rehear her case against Travelers Casualty & Surety Co., claiming that evidence excluded in a lower court would have shown the insurer had acted in bad faith. In a petition for a rehearing filed Thursday, Cassandra Passmore argued the appellate court erred in affirming a Georgia federal court's ruling to exclude evidence from settlement negotiations which would have allowed for Passmore to demonstrate Travelers acted in bad faith, a claim the lower court dismissed. "An explanation for the letter was that Travelers was attempting to intimidate Passmore by indicating to her that she...

