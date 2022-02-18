Pro Say: How The New York Times Beat Palin's Libel Suit

By Hailey Konnath (February 18, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- Both a Manhattan federal jury and a district judge rejected Sarah Palin's libel claims against The New York Times this week, bringing an action-packed trial over a 2017 editorial to a close. On this week's episode, the Pro Say crew speaks with Law360's own Frank Runyeon, who's been covering the Sarah Palin trial and all of its twists and turns. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to...

