Fieldfisher Launches Legal Tech And Litigation Unit In Berlin

By Irene Madongo (February 18, 2022, 4:26 PM GMT) -- Fieldfisher LLP on Friday announced the launch of a specialist unit in Berlin, bringing together lawyers and data experts to offer a range of services for German clients facing mass litigation claims. The new operation, called Fieldfisher X, will enable the London-based law firm to provide legal services for companies and public institutions facing mass litigation claims in Germany, including data leaks, antitrust damages and incorrect capital markets disclosures, the company said. The Berlin operation consists of experts in areas such as legal technology, data science and litigation, Fieldfisher said. "Companies and public institutions are increasingly confronted with challenges such as...

