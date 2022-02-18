Increased ESG Emphasis Finds Its Way Into M&A Process

By Benjamin Horney (February 18, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- Investors and regulators alike are paying more attention to environmental, social and governance issues, and while it's still uncommon for such considerations to take precedence over economics, mergers and acquisitions attorneys are feeling the ESG focus in the form of increased due diligence and disclosure burdens. ESG matters encompass a wide range of topics, such as environmental sustainability, climate change, sexual harassment, and board and employee diversity. For a long time, ESG issues, while considered important, didn't factor heavily into mergers and acquisitions, mostly because deal-makers were focused on the financial bottom line. But the tide has been turning in recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS