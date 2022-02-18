Bad River Tribe Seeks Quick Win In Enbridge Pipeline Suit

By Andrew Westney (February 18, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians has asked a federal judge to ditch Enbridge's counterclaim in a suit seeking to remove the Line 5 pipeline from tribal land in Wisconsin, saying the tribe didn't agree 30 years ago to allow whatever easements the company might need to keep the pipeline going. The federally recognized Bad River Band asked the court for summary judgment on its claims that Enbridge Energy Co. is liable for trespass and unjust enrichment from operating the oil and gas pipeline without permission on the tribe's reservation, and asked the court for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS