Texas Court Won't Salvage Exxon's Calif. 'Conspiracy' Probe

By Morgan Conley (February 18, 2022, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court said Friday it won't consider Exxon Mobil Corp.'s challenge of an appellate ruling shutting down efforts to dig into suspicions that several California municipalities and officials conspired to blame it for climate-change related infrastructure damage. Exxon had asked the state high court to restore a trial court ruling allowing it to conduct pre-suit discovery under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 202, as it investigates claims against seven California cities, counties and officials, as well as eight individuals who it alleges had a hand in suing Exxon in California. The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, Texas,...

