Ex-CSX Exec. Fights Toss Of Severance Pay Lawsuit

By Rachel Stone (February 18, 2022, 2:47 PM EST) -- A former CSX Transportation executive urged a Florida federal court not to derail his suit claiming he'd been illegally denied severance after parting ways with the rail freight company, arguing that ending cases such as his would gut worker protections built into the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In Thursday's objections to ​​U.S. Magistrate Judge Monte C. Richardson's Feb. 4 report and recommendation, former CSX vice president Bryan Rhode argued that Judge Richardson should have delved more deeply into the plan administrator's finding that Rhode had voluntarily resigned as required under federal benefits law. He claimed it was not voluntary. "While ERISA favors employers...

