Trooper's Fresh Claim Targets Cuomo Spokesman's 'Bullying'

By Lauren Berg (February 18, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- A New York State Police trooper who claims she suffered retaliation after reporting that she was sexually harassed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo added a fresh claim Friday to her day-old lawsuit, saying the governor's spokesperson falsely accused her of trying to extort a settlement out of Cuomo. The woman — identified as "Trooper 1" — on Thursday sued Cuomo, his longtime aide Melissa DeRosa and the New York State Police, alleging that the former governor spoke to and touched her inappropriately and that DeRosa helped shut down hers and other women's complaints. That same day, Cuomo's spokesman Richard Azzopardi took...

