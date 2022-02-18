Texas AG Investigates TikTok For Human Trafficking Violations

By Katie Buehler (February 18, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday his office is investigating TikTok Inc.'s possible role in human trafficking, requesting information about the social media company's policies for reviewing content and informing and complying with law enforcement investigations. Paxton's office issued a civil investigative demand against the Chinese-owned company to explore whether TikTok "may be complicit" in child exploitation, sex trafficking, human trafficking, drug smuggling and "other unimaginable horrors," according to a statement announcing the investigation. The 11-page demand letter calls for TikTok to produce documents and records relating to more than a dozen questions and requests for documents over topics including...

