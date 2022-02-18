Hospital Board Says IHS 'Scrambling' To Quell Contract Row

By Victoria McKenzie (February 18, 2022, 11:45 PM EST) -- An Indian Health Service official sent a forceful letter to tribal leaders Thursday to address what she called a "misperception" that the government is defunding contract support costs for tribal health care contractors as a result of a federal appeals court ruling last year. Acting Deputy IHS Director Elizabeth Fowler posted the letter less than a week after the Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board sued her in New Mexico federal court over its contract renewal proposal, which abruptly reduced the hospital's funding by more than $16 million last December. The hospital insists that the contract must be accepted at the original...

